Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 24

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (16-28) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets (11-29) on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Spectrum Center as 5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5 220.5 -198 +166

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (64.4%)

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 19 times over 40 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 23-20-1 this year.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 44 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 22 of 44 opportunities (50%).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-8-2) than it has in home games (9-9-2).

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (25%) than away games (55%).

Portland has been better against the spread away (13-9-1) than at home (10-11-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over more frequently at home (13 of 21, 61.9%) than away (nine of 23, 39.1%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per contest (second in league).

Miles Bridges is averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller averages 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists.

Cody Martin's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Mark Williams is averaging 15.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.8 points, 10.2 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 56.8% of his shots from the field.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 9.7 points, 5.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

