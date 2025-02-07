Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSW

The Charlotte Hornets (12-36) host the San Antonio Spurs (22-26) after losing six home games in a row. The Spurs are heavy favorites by 12 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, February 7, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Hornets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -12 225.5 -599 +450

Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (50.2%)

Hornets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 23-25-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 23-20-5 against the spread this season.

Spurs games have gone over the total 26 times this season.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 18 of 48 set point totals (37.5%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 26 home games, and 11 times in 22 road games.

When playing at home, the Spurs exceed the over/under 53.8% of the time (14 of 26 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 54.5% of games (12 of 22).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .464 (13-12-3). On the road, it is .500 (10-8-2).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 28) than away (11 of 20) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.6 points, 3.6 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

Chris Paul is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.7 points, 4 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, LaMelo Ball provides the Hornets 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Miles Bridges averages 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples.

Per game, Josh Green provides the Hornets 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

