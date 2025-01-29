Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Brooklyn Nets (14-33) will try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (12-31) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Spectrum Center as just 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 205.5.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3 205.5 -146 +124

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (60%)

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 20 times in 43 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 47 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 47 chances this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 22 of 47 opportunities (46.8%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has played worse when playing at home, covering 10 times in 23 home games, and 10 times in 20 road games.

The Hornets have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (21.7%) than away games (55%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.238, 5-15-1 record) than on the road (.615, 16-9-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 21) than away (14 of 26) this year.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Brandon Miller averages 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 made treys per game.

Vasilije Micic averages 6.9 points, 2.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 34.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Josh Okogie's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor.

Tidjane Salaun is averaging 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 9.7 points for the Nets, plus 7.6 boards and 2 assists.

D'Angelo Russell averages 13.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He is also sinking 41.3% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Nets get 9.4 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Keon Johnson averages 9.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He is draining 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Ben Simmons gives the Nets 6.3 points, 5.3 boards and 7.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.