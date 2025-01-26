Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (12-30) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA, FDSSE, and WSOC 9. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Hornets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5.5 218.5 -235 +194

Hornets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (52.5%)

Hornets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 22 times in 43 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 20-18-4 against the spread this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 20 times out of 42 chances.

Hornets games this season have hit the over 38.1% of the time (16 out of 42 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (13-9-0) than it has in road affairs (9-11-1).

The Lakers have eclipsed the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 22 home matchups (45.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 21 games (47.6%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (10-8-2) than at home (10-10-2).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over five of 22 times at home (22.7%), and 11 of 20 on the road (55%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 3.5 assists and 11.8 boards.

LeBron James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 18.5 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Christie is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per game (second in league).

The Hornets receive 18.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Per game, Mark Williams provides the Hornets 15.7 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Hornets receive 7.1 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

