Hornets vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

The Boston Celtics (5-1) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 -114 -106 230 -110 -110 -500 +385

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (85.7%)

Hornets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have covered the spread twice this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over three times out of five chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.5 points, 7.7 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.2 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Derrick White is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 29 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 4.8 triples per contest (third in league).

The Hornets are getting 21 points, 3.8 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Tre Mann.

Per game, Nick Richards provides the Hornets 11 points, 10 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocks (sixth in league).

The Hornets are receiving 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

