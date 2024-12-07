Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-3) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-16) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Spectrum Center as big, 12-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOH. The matchup has a point total of 220.

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -12 220 -671 +490

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.6%)

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 17-6-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 22 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 14 times out of 22 chances.

Hornets games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 22 opportunities (40.9%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a better record against the spread (12-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-4-0).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (64.3%) than away games (55.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 6-5-2 record) than on the road (.556, 5-4-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (30.8%, four of 13) compared to away (55.6%, five of nine).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Evan Mobley averages 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.5 points, 2.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 44% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is also sinking 43% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.7 triples per game (first in league).

The Hornets get 21.7 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists.

Cody Martin averages 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Hornets are getting 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Grant Williams.

The Hornets are getting 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Miles Bridges.

