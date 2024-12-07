Heat vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSUN

The Phoenix Suns (12-9) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (10-10) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is 221 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6 221 -255 +210

Heat vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (54.9%)

Heat vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Heat are 9-10-1 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 21 games this season, they have eight wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 21 chances.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 61.9% of the time (13 out of 21 games with a set point total).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in nine games at home, and it has covered five times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Heat have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (55.6%) than games on the road (54.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have gone over six of 12 times at home (50%), and seven of nine away (77.8%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 9.9 boards and 5 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler averages 18.7 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists.

Terry Rozier averages 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 41% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 5.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 25.1 points, 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns get 11.8 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.7 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Suns are getting 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Suns are receiving 18 points, 4.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

