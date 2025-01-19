Heat vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Heat vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSW

The Miami Heat (20-20) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-21) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Kaseya Center as just 3-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 220.

Heat vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 220 -144 +122

Heat vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (71.9%)

Heat vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Heat are 17-21-2 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 40 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 22 times this season.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (20 of 40 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and nine times in 22 road games.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61.1%) than road games (50%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results on the road (10-8-0) than at home (10-12-0).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (11 of 22) and away (nine of 18) this year.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro averages 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 4 made treys per game (fourth in league).

Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.9 points, 9.7 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Terry Rozier is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 boards and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.

Per game, Chris Paul gives the Spurs 9.6 points, 4.2 boards and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

The Spurs are receiving 12.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

