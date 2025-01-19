Heat vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19
Heat vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSW
The Miami Heat (20-20) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-21) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Kaseya Center as just 3-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 220.
Heat vs. Spurs Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Heat
|-3
|220
|-144
|+122
Heat vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Heat win (71.9%)
Heat vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Heat are 17-21-2 against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have played 40 games, with 20 wins against the spread.
- Heat games have gone over the total 22 times this season.
- The Spurs have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (20 of 40 games with a set point total).
- Against the spread, Miami has fared better when playing at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and nine times in 22 road games.
- The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61.1%) than road games (50%).
- Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results on the road (10-8-0) than at home (10-12-0).
- Spurs games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (11 of 22) and away (nine of 18) this year.
Heat Leaders
- Tyler Herro averages 24.2 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 4 made treys per game (fourth in league).
- Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.9 points, 9.7 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Terry Rozier is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor.
Spurs Leaders
- Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 boards and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.
- Per game, Chris Paul gives the Spurs 9.6 points, 4.2 boards and 8.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Spurs are getting 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.
- The Spurs are receiving 12.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.
- Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 40.1% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.
