Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (24-23) are only 1-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (22-22) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 207 points.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1 207 -110 -106

Heat vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (62.3%)

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Heat are 19-23-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 24 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 24 times out of 47 chances.

Magic games this season have gone over the point total 40.4% of the time (19 out of 47 games with a set point total).

In home games, Miami owns a better record against the spread (9-10-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-13-1).

The Heat have gone over the over/under in 13 of 20 home games (65%), compared to 11 of 24 road games (45.8%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 15-9-0 record) than away (.391, 9-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Magic games have gone over nine of 24 times at home (37.5%), and 10 of 23 away (43.5%).

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made treys (fourth in NBA).

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 10 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.8 boards.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Jalen Suggs provides the Magic 16.2 points, 4 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Goga Bitadze averages 9.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 61.9% of his shots from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.7% of his shots from the field.

The Magic get 9.2 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 1.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

