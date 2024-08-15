Hayden Hurst 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst was the 38th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and picked up 3.3 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.
Hayden Hurst Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hurst's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|24.4
|348
|49
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|64.7
|190
|22
Hayden Hurst 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Hurst finished with 10.1 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 41 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|3.3
|3
|2
|33
|0
Hayden Hurst vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers threw the football on 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hurst's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Hayden Hurst
|32
|18
|184
|1
|3
|Josh Palmer
|61
|38
|581
|2
|9
|D.J. Chark
|66
|35
|525
|5
|6
|Quentin Johnston
|67
|38
|431
|2
|8
