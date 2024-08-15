Hayden Hurst 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst was the 38th-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) coming into 2024, and picked up 3.3 points last week. Want to know more? Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections.

Hayden Hurst Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hurst's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 24.4 348 49 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 64.7 190 22

Hayden Hurst 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Hurst finished with 10.1 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 41 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 3.3 3 2 33 0

Hayden Hurst vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers threw the football on 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 40.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Hurst's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Hayden Hurst 32 18 184 1 3 Josh Palmer 61 38 581 2 9 D.J. Chark 66 35 525 5 6 Quentin Johnston 67 38 431 2 8

Want more data and analysis on Hayden Hurst? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.