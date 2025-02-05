Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 241.5 -200 +168

Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (56%)

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 23-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 50 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

Hawks games this season have gone over the total in 30 of 50 opportunities (60%).

When playing at home, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-10-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 14 times in 26 opportunities this season (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .409 (9-13-0). On the road, it is .464 (13-15-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 68.2% of the time at home (15 of 22), and 53.6% of the time away (15 of 28).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.6 points, 10.9 boards and 3.7 assists.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 25 points, 5 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Chris Paul is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 boards and 8.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks receive 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 13.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks get 11.7 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.8 boards and 2 assists.

The Hawks receive 18.9 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.