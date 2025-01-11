Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (19-19) host the Houston Rockets (25-12) after winning three straight home games. The Rockets are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -4.5 232.5 -186 +156

Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (62.6%)

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a game 22 times this season (22-14-1).

The Hawks are 15-23-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 19 times out of 38 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 25 times in 38 opportunities (65.8%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 19 home games, and 11 times in 18 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a better winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than on the road (.381, 8-13-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (76.5%, 13 of 17) compared to on the road (57.1%, 12 of 21).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 20.4 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Amen Thompson is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.5 points for the Hawks, plus 3.4 boards and 12.1 assists.

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 10.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game. He is sinking 51.2% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

The Hawks are receiving 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Clint Capela averages 9.6 points, 8.9 boards and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 57.7% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu averages 10.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is making 54% of his shots from the field.

