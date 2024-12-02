Hawks vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 2

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (10-11) are heavily favored (-10) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -10 229.5 -400 +310

Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (57.8%)

Hawks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread eight times this season (8-13-0).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 7-14-0 this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 14 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in nine of 21 opportunities (42.9%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (5-6-0) than it has in home games (3-7-0).

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in seven of 10 home games (70%), compared to seven of 11 road games (63.6%).

This year, New Orleans is 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-9-0 ATS (.182).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (five of 10), and 36.4% of the time away (four of 11).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Trae Young averages 21.4 points, 3.7 boards and 12.1 assists, shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 29.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Clint Capela averages 10.7 points, 8.8 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 59.3% from the field (seventh in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Yves Missi averages 8.3 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also making 54.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 7.5 points per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The Pelicans are receiving 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Javonte Green.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Pelicans 20 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

