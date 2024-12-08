Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ALT and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (11-10) on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 241.

Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 241 -174 +146

Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (52.7%)

Hawks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 10 times in 24 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nuggets are 7-13-1 this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 16 times out of 21 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in 14 of 21 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has fared worse at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Hawks have gone over the over/under in nine of 12 home games (75%), compared to seven of 12 road games (58.3%).

This year, Denver is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-6-1 ATS (.364).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (70%, seven of 10) compared to on the road (63.6%, seven of 11).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 3.9 boards and 12.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 9.9 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela is averaging 10.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 31.4 points, 13.6 boards and 10.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 56.1% of his shots from the floor and 50.6% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Nuggets receive 18.6 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

The Nuggets are receiving 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

The Nuggets are receiving 17.8 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets receive 15.3 points per game from Christian Braun, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

