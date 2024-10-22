Hawks vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 23

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: YES and FDS-SE(ATL)

The Atlanta Hawks face the Brooklyn Nets as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams on YES and FDS-SE(ATL). The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -7.5 -114 -106 221.5 -112 -108 -330 +265

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (59.1%)

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks compiled a 29-53-0 ATS record last year.

The Nets had an ATS record of 3-13-2 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last season.

Hawks games went over the point total 45 out of 82 times last season.

There were 38 Nets games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

Atlanta sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (15-26-0) than it did in road games (14-27-0) last season.

Against the spread, Brooklyn was better at home (20-19-2) than away (14-27-0) last year.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young collected 25.7 points, 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists last year. He also drained 43% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers last season were 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He sank 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (ninth in NBA).

Clint Capela collected 11.5 points, 10.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Jalen Johnson posted 16 points, 8.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He sank 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

De'Andre Hunter recorded 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Nets Leaders

Nicolas Claxton collected 11.8 points, 2.1 assists and 9.9 boards last season.

Dennis Schroder put up 14 points, 3 boards and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Thomas collected 22.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Cameron Johnson's stats last season were 13.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers last season were 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.