Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (41-40) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (39-42) on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at State Farm Arena as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 220.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1.5 220 -124 +106

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (51.2%)

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-40-0).

The Magic have 41 wins against the spread in 81 games this year.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 48 times this season.

Magic games this season have gone over the total in 34 of 81 opportunities (42%).

Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-21-0) than it does in away games (23-19-0).

In terms of point totals, the Hawks hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 24 times in 39 opportunities this season (61.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 24 times in 42 opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Orlando is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-21-0 ATS (.475).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have gone over less frequently at home (16 of 41, 39%) than on the road (18 of 40, 45%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 12.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Paolo Banchero averages 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 7.3 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Magic receive 7.1 points per game from Goga Bitadze, plus 6.6 boards and 1.9 assists.

Anthony Black averages 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is making 42.2% of his shots from the field.

