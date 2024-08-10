Gus Edwards 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Chargers' Gus Edwards was the 37th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he posted 2.8 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Gus Edwards Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Edwards' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 175.0 46 14 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 121.9 114 38

Gus Edwards 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Edwards finished with 27.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Raiders 2.8 11 26 0 1 1 0 28

Gus Edwards vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers threw the football on 59.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 40.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Edwards' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Gus Edwards 198 810 13 39 4.1 Justin Herbert 52 228 3 11 4.4 Easton Stick 27 144 1 6 5.3 Taylor Heinicke 15 124 1 1 8.3

