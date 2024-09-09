Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Monday.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (81-62) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-111)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-210) | CHW: (+176)

CLE: (-210) | CHW: (+176) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-132) | CHW: +1.5 (+110)

CLE: -1.5 (-132) | CHW: +1.5 (+110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jared Shuster (White Sox) - 1-3, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Joey Cantillo to the mound, while Jared Shuster (1-3) will get the nod for the White Sox. Cantillo did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Shuster has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both opportunities. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Shuster starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (55.5%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -210 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +176 underdog despite being at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The White Sox are +110 to cover, and the Guardians are -132.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Sept. 9, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 54, or 65.9%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 141 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 73-68-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 26-105 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 19.8% of those games).

Chicago is 11-47 (winning only 19% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 139 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-71-5).

The White Sox are 55-84-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 149 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .242 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters, he is 95th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 133 hits.

Andres Gimenez is batting .255 with a .305 OBP and 57 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Gimenez has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.400) while pacing the White Sox in hits (121). He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 95th, his on-base percentage is 116th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .222 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .287.

His batting average is 126th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has a team-high .315 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/10/2024: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/10/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2024: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/8/2024: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/6/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

