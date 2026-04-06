Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (6-4) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Royals.TV

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | KC: (+100)

CLE: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-230) | KC: -1.5 (+188)

CLE: +1.5 (-230) | KC: -1.5 (+188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-1, 4.00 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (0-1, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Wacha. Bibee has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bibee has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Wacha has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Wacha start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (51.6%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -118 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Royals are +188 to cover, while the Guardians are -230 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Guardians-Royals on April 6, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians will be named as the favorite for the first time this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Cleveland this season, with a -118 moneyline set for this game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in four of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 2-3 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-0).

The Royals have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.781) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .313 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Jose Ramirez is batting .154 with two doubles, a home run and three walks, while slugging .282 with an on-base percentage of .214.

He ranks 171st in batting average, 184th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging in the majors.

Steven Kwan has eight hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.310/.270.

Brayan Rocchio has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has accumulated 11 hits with a .425 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Isbel's .783 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .478 with an on-base percentage of .478.

Salvador Perez is hitting .206 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Jonathan India is batting .208 with a home run and three walks.

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