Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Friday.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (84-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-75)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Coverage: BSSUN

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-184) | TB: (+154)

CLE: (-184) | TB: (+154) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130)

CLE: -1.5 (+108) | TB: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 11-7, 3.56 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 6-9, 3.89 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (6-9, 3.89 ERA). Bibee's team is 17-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bibee's team has been victorious in 73.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-5. The Rays have a 14-12-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Rays have a 6-8 record in Littell's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.5%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rays, Cleveland is the favorite at -184, and Tampa Bay is +154 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Rays are -130 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +108.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-Rays on Sept. 13, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (66.3%) in those contests.

This year Cleveland has won nine of 14 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 145 chances this season.

The Guardians are 76-69-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have put together a 34-43 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 2-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (25%).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-76-5 record against the over/under.

The Rays are 78-68-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .510, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ramirez has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double and two walks.

Josh Naylor is hitting .244 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 92nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 138 hits.

Kwan enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with seven walks.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Cleveland with 136 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .341.

Gimenez has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-best OBP (.341) and slugging percentage (.420), and paces the Rays in hits (150, while batting .284).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .529 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Christopher Morel has 11 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks while batting .197. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he is 137th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .244 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Jose Caballero has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .235.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/13/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/12/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2023: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

