Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (3-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CLEG

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | LAA: (+126)

CLE: (-148) | LAA: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

CLE: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA vs Ian Anderson (Angels) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Ortiz (0-1) for the Guardians and Ian Anderson (0-1) for the Angels. Ortiz and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ortiz's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Anderson and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (55.5%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Cleveland is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +126 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Cleveland is +112 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The Guardians-Angels contest on April 6 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have split the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -148 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their eight opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

In the eight games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Angels have a 3-5-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.429) and total hits (eight) this season. He's batting .348 batting average while slugging .957.

He is 19th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Kyle Manzardo has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Manzardo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a walk and two RBI.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .924, fueled by an OBP of .424 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Kwan brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two walks.

Carlos Santana is batting .290 with a .343 OBP and three RBI for Cleveland this season.

Santana enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is batting .172 with a double, three home runs and four walks. He's slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 153rd, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Trout enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe paces his team with eight hits. He has a batting average of .320 while slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Kyren Paris is batting .429 with a triple, a home run and three walks.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .387 to lead his team.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/3/2024: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/10/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!