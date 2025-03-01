Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and KENS

The San Antonio Spurs (24-33) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at FedExForum as 9-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and KENS. The matchup's over/under is set at 243.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -9 243.5 -375 +300

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (77.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 35-21-3 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 57 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

This season, 37 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total out of 57 chances.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 29 of 57 set point totals (50.9%).

Memphis has a worse record against the spread at home (17-11-1) than it does in road games (18-10-2).

When it comes to over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 29 opportunities this season (51.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 22 times in 30 opportunities (73.3%).

This season, San Antonio is 13-15-0 at home against the spread (.464 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-17-0 ATS (.414).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (14 of 28, 50%) than away (15 of 29, 51.7%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.2 points, 5.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Santi Aldama averages 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. averages 8.9 points, 3.2 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points for the Spurs, plus 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Spurs get 24 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Spurs get 9 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.8 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 12.6 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Per game, Harrison Barnes provides the Spurs 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

