Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSW

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-16) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 240.5 -230 +190

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (75.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 32-15-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 23-23-0 this year.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 46 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over 25 times in 46 opportunities (54.3%).

Memphis owns a worse record against the spread in home games (16-8-1) than it does in road games (16-7-1).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies eclipse the total 56% of the time (14 of 25 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 79.2% of games (19 of 24).

This season, San Antonio is 12-14-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 14 of 26 times at home (53.8%), and 11 of 20 away (55%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Desmond Bane is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 boards and 7.5 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples (10th in league).

The Spurs receive 9.5 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 4.2 boards and 8.2 assists.

The Spurs receive 12 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.8 boards and 3.6 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

