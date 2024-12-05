Grizzlies vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-8) host the Sacramento Kings (10-12) after winning five straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 241.5 -198 +166

Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (53.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 15 times over 22 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 8-13-1 this year.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 12 of 22 set point totals (54.5%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-4-0) than it has in road affairs (6-2-1).

Looking at point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 13 opportunities this season (61.5%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (3-8-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.3%, seven of 12) than on the road (50%, five of 10).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.1 points, 6 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 4.6 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the floor.

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 22 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Kings Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 21 points, 12.6 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is making 62.4% of his shots from the field (fourth in league) and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Kings are getting 22.5 points, 4.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Per game, Keegan Murray provides the Kings 12.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Kings are getting 15.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Malik Monk.

