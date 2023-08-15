Green Bay Packers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

Currently, the Green Bay Packers carry +6500 moneyline odds to win the Super Bowl. To make the playoffs, the Packers are available at +154.

Packers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

+6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000)

+4000 (Bet $100 to win $4,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +154 (Bet $100 to win $154)

+154 (Bet $100 to win $154) Odds to Win the NFC North: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

Packers Stats Insights

While the Packers rank 17th in total defense with 337.8 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (281.6 yards per game).

The Packers rank 13th in scoring offense (22.6 points per game) and 18th in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) this season.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranks 21st in the with 200.0 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (194.4).

While the Packers' run defense ranks 27th with 143.4 rushing yards allowed per game, they've been less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (81.6 rushing yards per game).

Green Bay ranks 12th in third-down efficiency (40.9%) on offense and seventh in third-down percentage allowed (34.7%) on defense this year.

The Packers are allowing 5.2 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (ninth in the ), while gaining 5.2 per play (22nd in the league) on offense this season.

Green Bay has the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -1, forcing five turnovers (20th in ) while turning it over six times (13th in ).

Packers Betting Insights

The Packers' Super Bowl odds (+6500) place them 17th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 20th.

The Packers have experienced the 12th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +6500.

With odds of +6500, the Packers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The implied probability of the Packers making the postseason, based on their +154 moneyline odds, is 39.4%.

Packers Leaders

Jordan Love leads Green Bay with 1,083 yards (216.6 ypg) on 90-of-162 passing with eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 109 rushing yards on 18 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

A.J. Dillon has racked up 194 yards on 64 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Romeo Doubs leads his squad with 228 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jayden Reed has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 210 yards, finding the end zone two times.

Rashan Gary paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Rudy Ford has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 35 tackles and four passes defended.

Ford is considered questionable for the upcoming matchup versus the Broncos on Sunday.

