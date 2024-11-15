Gonzaga vs UMass-Lowell Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 15, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Spokane, Washington

Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (85.2%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Gonzaga-UMass-Lowell spread (Gonzaga -24.5) or over/under (166.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga went 17-17-0 ATS last season.

UMass-Lowell won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered six times in 14 games at home, and they covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The River Hawks were better against the spread away (11-5-0) than at home (2-9-0) last year.

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga put together a 20-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Bulldogs played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

UMass-Lowell won three of the six games it played as underdogs last season.

The River Hawks were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2400 moneyline set for this game.

Gonzaga has a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Gonzaga vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison

The 37.3 rebounds per game the River Hawks averaged ranked 10th in the nation, and were 7.1 more than the 30.2 their opponents pulled down per contest.

The River Hawks ranked 126th in college basketball by averaging 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 17th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

