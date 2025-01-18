Gonzaga vs Santa Clara Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) will host the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) after winning five straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (86.8%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's Gonzaga-Santa Clara spread (Gonzaga -15.5) or total (159.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Santa Clara has put together an 8-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have done a better job covering the spread on the road (2-2-0) than they have in home games (2-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Broncos have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Gonzaga has won once against the spread in conference play this year.

Santa Clara has two WCC wins against the spread this season.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (66.7%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1695 or better.

Santa Clara has won two of the five games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

The Broncos have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +890 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 94.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga's +319 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 71.1 per contest (177th in college basketball).

Graham Ike's 17.1 points per game lead Gonzaga and rank 104th in the country.

Santa Clara puts up 79.5 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (244th in college basketball). It has a +115 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Adama Bal is ranked 416th in the country with a team-leading 13.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.6 boards. They are grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per outing.

Ike averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 117th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 56th in the nation at 35.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 31.5 their opponents average.

Jake Ensminger averages 5.8 rebounds per game (375th in college basketball) to lead the Broncos.

Gonzaga puts up 108.1 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while giving up 87.5 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

The Broncos' 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 120th in college basketball, and the 91.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 170th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!