Gonzaga vs Nicholls State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Nicholls State Colonels (7-4) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-3) on December 18, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga vs. Nicholls State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Nicholls State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (98.2%)

Before you decide to wager on Gonzaga-Nicholls State outing (in which Gonzaga is a 33.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Gonzaga vs. Nicholls State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Nicholls State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs sported a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-8-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Colonels have had better results away (3-1-0) than at home (1-3-0).

Gonzaga vs. Nicholls State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game with a +187 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gives up 69.6 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Gonzaga's leading scorer, Khalif Battle, is 329th in the nation averaging 14.2 points per game.

Nicholls State's +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.5 points per game (215th in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per contest (67th in college basketball).

Nicholls State's leading scorer, Byron Ireland, ranks 463rd in the country, scoring 13.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are recording 36.3 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.1 per outing.

Graham Ike tops the Bulldogs with 6.3 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball play).

The Colonels rank 46th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 33.5 their opponents average.

Mekhi Collins averages 6.6 rebounds per game (209th in college basketball) to lead the Colonels.

Gonzaga ranks 10th in college basketball by averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Colonels rank 269th in college basketball with 91.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th defensively with 81.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

