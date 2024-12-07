Gonzaga vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) battle the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) on December 7, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (66%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Gonzaga-Kentucky spread (Gonzaga -6.5) or over/under (166.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bulldogs did a better job covering the spread in away games (6-4-0) than they did in home games (6-8-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Wildcats had a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than away (.600, 6-4-0).

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in six of the seven contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga is outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game with a +194 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.4 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allows 66.1 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Graham Ike paces Gonzaga, recording 13.8 points per game (381st in the nation).

Kentucky has a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.5 points per game. It is putting up 92.9 points per game, first in college basketball, and is allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 124th in college basketball.

Otega Oweh's 16 points per game leads Kentucky and ranks 181st in the nation.

The Bulldogs record 37 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) while conceding 27.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.7 boards per game.

Ike's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 260th in college basketball play.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They collect 40 rebounds per game, fourth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.6.

Amari Williams averages 10.1 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Gonzaga ranks fourth in college basketball with 112 points scored per 100 possessions, and 34th in college basketball defensively with 81.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats put up 109.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball), while giving up 80.6 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!