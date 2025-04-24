NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
On Thursday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7)
- Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TBS
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-146)
|Wild (+122)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (58%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Wild. The Golden Knights are +176 to cover the spread, while the Wild are -220.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Wild on April 24, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- Vegas is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +122 underdog at home.