NHL
Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Friday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (23-8-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-20-6)
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-235)
|Sharks (+190)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (61.9%)
Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +110.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Sharks on December 27 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Sharks reveal Vegas as the favorite (-235) and San Jose as the underdog (+190) despite being the home team.