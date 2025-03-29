NHL
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29
NHL action on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Nashville Predators.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (44-20-8) vs. Nashville Predators (27-37-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-154)
|Predators (+128)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.3%)
Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Predators are -188 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +152.
Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Predators, on March 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Predators moneyline has Vegas as a -154 favorite, while Nashville is a +128 underdog at home.