Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights vs Jets Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-126) Jets (+105) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.1%)

Golden Knights vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -240 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +190.

Golden Knights vs Jets Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Jets, on April 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Golden Knights vs Jets Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Jets moneyline has Vegas as a -126 favorite, while Winnipeg is a +105 underdog on the road.

