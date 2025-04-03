FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Jets Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-8) vs. Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4)
  • Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-126)Jets (+105)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (54.1%)

Golden Knights vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -240 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +190.

Golden Knights vs Jets Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Jets, on April 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Golden Knights vs Jets Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Jets moneyline has Vegas as a -126 favorite, while Winnipeg is a +105 underdog on the road.

