NHL
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3)
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-182)
|Ducks (+150)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.1%)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +136 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -168.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on December 4 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Golden Knights vs Ducks moneyline has Vegas as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog at home.