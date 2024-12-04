Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3)

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-182) Ducks (+150) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.1%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +136 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -168.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on December 4 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

The Golden Knights vs Ducks moneyline has Vegas as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog at home.

