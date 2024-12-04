menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-10-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-182)Ducks (+150)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.1%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +136 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -168.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Ducks matchup on December 4 has been set at 6.5, with +108 odds on the over and -132 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Golden Knights vs Ducks moneyline has Vegas as a -182 favorite, while Anaheim is a +150 underdog at home.

