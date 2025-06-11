Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (39-28) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-54)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-198) | COL: (+166)

SF: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

SF: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 8-1, 2.44 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-8, 5.19 ERA

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (8-1) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (1-8). Ray and his team have a record of 9-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Ray's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 5-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 2-10 in those games.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (62.7%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -198 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Giants are -134 to cover, and the Rockies are +112.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on June 11 is 10.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (60.5%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 4-2 when favored by -198 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 31-36-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled an 11-51 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 17.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Colorado has a 5-38 record (winning only 11.6% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 65 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-38-3).

The Rockies have covered only 36.9% of their games this season, going 24-41-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .274. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 73 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He's batting .292.

He is 21st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with a .413 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski has five home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Yastrzemski brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up an on-base percentage of .328, a slugging percentage of .490, and has 68 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 30th, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Goodman enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high .328 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .202.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

6/10/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

