Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Reds (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

SF: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will call on Logan Webb versus the Reds and Hunter Greene. Webb and his team were 14-19-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Webb and his team had a 10-9 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Greene pitched his team went 13-13-0 against the spread. Greene and his team went 5-6 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (53.1%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -110 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Reds are -172 to cover, and the Giants are +142.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

Giants versus Reds, on March 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants were favorites in 81 games last season and came away with the win 45 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Last season San Francisco came away with a win 45 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Reds were the moneyline underdog 86 times last season. They finished 38-48 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer last year, Cincinnati went 37-48 (43.5%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times last season for a 72-77-7 record against the over/under.

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames had an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .462 last season.

Matt Chapman slashed .247/.328/.463 and finished with an OPS of .790.

Last season, Heliot Ramos had 128 base hits, batting .269 with 48 extra-base hits.

Mike Yastrzemski slashed .231/.302/.437 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz put up an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .471 while racking up 160 hits last season.

Spencer Steer hit .225 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks.

Gavin Lux had 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251 last season.

Jeimer Candelario hit .225 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

