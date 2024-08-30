Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (67-68) vs. Miami Marlins (49-85)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-290) | MIA: (+235)

SF: (-290) | MIA: (+235) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-122) | MIA: +1.5 (+102)

SF: -1.5 (-122) | MIA: +1.5 (+102) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.76 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell (2-3) to the mound, while Adam Oller (1-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Snell's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Oller has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Oller starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (67.1%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Marlins, San Francisco is the favorite at -290, and Miami is +235 playing on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Marlins are +102 to cover, and the Giants are -122.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Marlins on August 30 is 7. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 40 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -290 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 133 opportunities.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 64-69-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have gone 45-71 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Miami has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 133 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-55-5).

The Marlins have collected a 61-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.440) and total hits (121) this season. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 84th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Michael Conforto is batting .231 with a .431 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Conforto has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Mark Canha has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has totaled 107 hits with a .307 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .249.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 76th, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Burger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

Vidal Brujan is batting .227 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2022: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

