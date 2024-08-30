Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.
Giants vs Marlins Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (67-68) vs. Miami Marlins (49-85)
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: MLB Network
Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-290) | MIA: (+235)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (-122) | MIA: +1.5 (+102)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 2-3, 3.76 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.23 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell (2-3) to the mound, while Adam Oller (1-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Snell's team is 7-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Snell's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Oller has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins went 1-1-0. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for two Oller starts this season -- they split the games.
Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (67.1%)
Giants vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Marlins, San Francisco is the favorite at -290, and Miami is +235 playing on the road.
Giants vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Marlins are +102 to cover, and the Giants are -122.
Giants vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Giants-Marlins on August 30 is 7. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Giants have come away with 40 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Oddsmakers have given San Francisco the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -290 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 133 opportunities.
- In 133 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 64-69-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have gone 45-71 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +235 or longer, Miami has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- In the 133 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-55-5).
- The Marlins have collected a 61-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.9% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.440) and total hits (121) this season. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 84th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Heliot Ramos is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks, while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .338.
- Michael Conforto is batting .231 with a .431 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.
- Conforto has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Mark Canha has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Jake Burger has totaled 107 hits with a .307 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .249.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 76th, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Burger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.
- Jesus Sanchez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 74th in slugging.
- Otto Lopez is hitting .250 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Vidal Brujan is batting .227 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
Giants vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/17/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/16/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/5/2022: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
