Giants vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Seattle Mariners.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Mariners Game Info

San Francisco Giants (65-64) vs. Seattle Mariners (64-64)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network

Giants vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

SF: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-3, 5.01 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 10-12, 3.51 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.51 ERA). Birdsong and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Birdsong's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Mariners have an 8-17-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The Mariners have a 1-4 record in Castillo's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.7%)

Giants vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Mariners are -200 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Mariners Over/Under

Giants versus Mariners, on August 23, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (55.6%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 40-30 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 127 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 62-65-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 17-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.5% of those games).

Seattle has a record of 15-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (41.7%).

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-66-4).

The Mariners have a 55-72-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 87th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .283 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Ramos has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Michael Conforto has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.317/.439.

Mark Canha leads San Francisco with an OBP of .343 this season while batting .242 with 46 walks and 45 runs scored.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh is leading the Mariners with 89 hits. He's batting .212 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Randy Arozarena is batting .214 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has accumulated a team-high .342 on-base percentage.

Julio Rodriguez's .364 slugging percentage leads his team.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.