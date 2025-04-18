Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Angels Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (13-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9)
- Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-154) | LAA: (+130)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-0, 2.63 ERA vs Tyler John Anderson (Angels) - 1-0, 2.87 ERA
The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler John Anderson (1-0, 2.87 ERA). Webb and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels covered each of Anderson's three starts that had a set spread. The Angels have played while the underdog on the moneyline for three of Anderson's starts this season, and they won all of the games.
Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (61.4%)
Giants vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Giants, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and San Francisco is -154 playing on the road.
Giants vs Angels Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Giants are +112 to cover, and the Angels are -134.
Giants vs Angels Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Angels game on April 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Giants vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Giants have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.
- San Francisco has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 19 chances this season.
- The Giants are 12-7-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Angels have won seven of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-8-0).
- The Angels have an 8-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 24 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .652. He's batting .348 with an on-base percentage of .403.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Lee has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
- Wilmer Flores is hitting .239 with six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .282.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .439 this season while batting .302 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.
- Matt James Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 16 hits, an OBP of .386 plus a slugging percentage of .418.
- Chapman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Angels Player Leaders
- Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .326. He's slugging .717 with an on-base percentage of .426.
- Mike Trout is batting .179 with a double, six home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .278.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 55th in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel has put up a .347 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Angels.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .237 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
