Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-6) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-9)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

SF: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

SF: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 2-0, 2.63 ERA vs Tyler John Anderson (Angels) - 1-0, 2.87 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler John Anderson (1-0, 2.87 ERA). Webb and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Webb's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels covered each of Anderson's three starts that had a set spread. The Angels have played while the underdog on the moneyline for three of Anderson's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (61.4%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Giants, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and San Francisco is -154 playing on the road.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Giants are +112 to cover, and the Angels are -134.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Giants-Angels game on April 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -154 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 19 chances this season.

The Giants are 12-7-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won seven of the 14 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-8-0).

The Angels have an 8-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 24 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .652. He's batting .348 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Lee has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .239 with six home runs and three walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .282.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with an OBP of .439 this season while batting .302 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.

Matt James Chapman has been key for San Francisco with 16 hits, an OBP of .386 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Chapman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .326. He's slugging .717 with an on-base percentage of .426.

Mike Trout is batting .179 with a double, six home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a .347 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Angels.

Taylor Ward is hitting .237 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

