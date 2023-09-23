Georgia vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs face the UAB Blazers.

Georgia vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (N/A) | UAB: (N/A)

Georgia: (N/A) | UAB: (N/A) Spread: Georgia: -40.5 (-110) | UAB: +40.5 (-110)

Georgia: -40.5 (-110) | UAB: +40.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia vs UAB Betting Trends

Georgia hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 40.5-point favorites this year.

None of Georgia's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

UAB has but one win versus the spread this year.

UAB has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Georgia vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (98.9%)

Georgia vs UAB Point Spread

UAB is the underdog by 40.5 points against Georgia. UAB is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs UAB Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia versus UAB matchup on September 23 has been set at 55.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Georgia vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia 39 37 8 3 54.5 0 3 UAB 30.3 73 32 107 56.2 2 3

