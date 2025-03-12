Georgia vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 14 seed Oklahoma Sooners (19-12, 6-12 SEC) will square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 11 seed Georgia Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (57.8%)

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 147.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Georgia (9-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Oklahoma (9-6) does as the underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Bulldogs have performed better at home, covering 12 times in 18 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

This season, the Sooners are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Georgia is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in SEC games, Oklahoma is 9-9-0 this season.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have been a -166 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma has won seven of the 16 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.8%).

The Sooners have gone 6-8 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (42.9%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 62.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia has a +206 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball and is allowing 68.9 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

Georgia's leading scorer, Asa Newell, is 254th in the nation averaging 15.1 points per game.

Oklahoma has a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. It is putting up 78.6 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 258th in college basketball.

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jeremiah Fears, ranks 162nd in college basketball, putting up 16.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are grabbing 33.0 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per contest.

Newell's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 230th in college basketball action.

The 29.2 rebounds per game the Sooners accumulate rank 324th in college basketball, 1.4 fewer than the 30.6 their opponents pull down.

Jalon Moore paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (367th in college basketball).

Georgia ranks 148th in college basketball by averaging 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 57th in college basketball, allowing 88.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Sooners average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (53rd in college basketball), and concede 96.2 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!