Georgia Tech vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-15, 10-10 ACC) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Virginia Cavaliers (15-16, 8-12 ACC) in the ACC tournament on Wednesday at Spectrum Center, at 12 p.m. ET airing on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia Tech win (51%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's Georgia Tech-Virginia spread (Georgia Tech -1.5) or total (130.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Virginia is 13-18-0 ATS this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Georgia Tech is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 9-12 ATS record Virginia racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Yellow Jackets own a better record against the spread (10-9-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-7-0).

The Cavaliers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). Away, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Georgia Tech's record against the spread in conference games is 11-9-0.

Virginia has nine wins against the spread in 20 ACC games this year.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia Tech has won in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have come away with a win 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -113 or better on the moneyline.

Virginia has won 28.6% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-15).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer, the Cavaliers have a 5-14 record (winning only 26.3% of their games).

Georgia Tech has an implied victory probability of 53.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia Tech has a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and is giving up 72.6 per contest to rank 202nd in college basketball.

Lance Terry's team-leading 15 points per game ranks 268th in college basketball.

Virginia puts up 64.9 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (42nd in college basketball). It has a -58 scoring differential and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Isaac McKneely's 14 points per game paces Virginia and ranks 379th in the nation.

The Yellow Jackets come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are collecting 34 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.6 per contest.

Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 9.1 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball action).

The Cavaliers come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are recording 26.8 rebounds per game (357th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.7.

Blake Buchanan leads the Cavaliers with 5.4 rebounds per game (481st in college basketball).

Georgia Tech averages 93 points per 100 possessions on offense (257th in college basketball), and allows 91.7 points per 100 possessions (133rd in college basketball).

The Cavaliers rank 186th in college basketball with 95.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 310th defensively with 98.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!