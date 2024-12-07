Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Orleans Bowl 2024

Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-178) | Sam Houston: (+146)

Georgia Southern: (-178) | Sam Houston: (+146) Spread: Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-105)

Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 8-4-0 this year.

Georgia Southern has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Out of 12 Georgia Southern games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Sam Houston has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Sam Houston has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, three of Sam Houston's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia Southern 28.2 64 27.3 83 58.1 12 Sam Houston 23.2 104 20 20 49.8 12

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Caesars Superdome

