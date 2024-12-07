FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Orleans Bowl 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



Thursday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread



  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-178) | Sam Houston: (+146)
  • Spread: Georgia Southern: -3.5 (-115) | Sam Houston: +3.5 (-105)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 8-4-0 this year.
  • Georgia Southern has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • Out of 12 Georgia Southern games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
  • Sam Houston has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.
  • Sam Houston has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • This year, three of Sam Houston's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Sam Houston is the underdog by 3.5 points against Georgia Southern. Sam Houston is -115 to cover the spread, and Georgia Southern is -105.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Georgia Southern versus Sam Houston on Dec. 19 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Georgia Southern vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Georgia Southern is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Sam Houston is a +146 underdog.

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Georgia Southern28.26427.38358.112
Sam Houston23.2104202049.812

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Caesars Superdome



Check out even more in-depth Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.

