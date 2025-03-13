George Washington vs Fordham Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 7 seed George Washington Revolutionaries (20-11, 9-9 A-10) will hit the court in the A-10 tournament against the No. 15 seed Fordham Rams (12-20, 3-15 A-10), Thursday at 5 p.m. ET live on USA.

George Washington vs. Fordham Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

George Washington vs. Fordham Picks and Prediction

Prediction: George Washington win (80.8%)

George Washington vs. Fordham: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

George Washington is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Fordham has put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Fordham is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record George Washington racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Revolutionaries have a better record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Rams have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

George Washington has covered the spread 11 times in 18 conference games.

Fordham has eight wins against the spread in 19 A-10 games this season.

George Washington vs. Fordham: Moneyline Betting Stats

George Washington has come away with 14 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Revolutionaries have been a -315 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Fordham has won 23.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-16).

The Rams are 1-10 (winning just 9.1% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that George Washington has a 75.9% chance of pulling out a win.

George Washington vs. Fordham Head-to-Head Comparison

George Washington is outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +200 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and gives up 67.0 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Rafael Castro's team-leading 13.9 points per game ranks 393rd in the country.

Fordham has a -114 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. It is putting up 74.1 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and is giving up 77.7 per outing to rank 321st in college basketball.

Fordham's leading scorer, Jackie Johnson III, is 43rd in the country, averaging 19.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries rank 188th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 their opponents average.

Castro's 9.3 rebounds per game lead the Revolutionaries and rank 19th in college basketball action.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Rams accumulate rank 78th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.7.

Romad Dean tops the Rams with 5.7 rebounds per game (394th in college basketball).

George Washington ranks 211th in college basketball by averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 26th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Rams record 91.9 points per 100 possessions (281st in college basketball), while conceding 96.3 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

