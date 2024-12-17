George Pickens Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

In Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), wideout George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 31st-ranked pass defense in the league (258.9 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Pickens worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Ravens? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Pickens vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.50

51.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (116th overall), tallying 100.4 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Pickens has totaled 211 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.1 (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

Pickens has put up 50.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 37 targets into 24 catches for 376 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Pickens' fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 7, when he piled up 17.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.6 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 26 yards on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

A total of six players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

