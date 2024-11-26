George Pickens Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (225.6 yards allowed per game).

Pickens vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.88

79.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

Pickens is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 98th overall, as he has put up 87.0 total fantasy points (7.9 per game).

In his last three games, Pickens has compiled 228 yards and one score on 17 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.2 fantasy points (9.7 per game) during that period.

Pickens has been targeted 40 times, with 26 receptions for 413 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 53.7 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Pickens' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New York Jets, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 17.1 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on nine targets) for 111 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, George Pickens delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.6 points) in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three balls for 26 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bengals this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bengals this year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.