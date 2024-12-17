George Kittle Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will be up against the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (205.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Kittle's next game versus the Dolphins, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Kittle vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.97

51.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Kittle Fantasy Performance

Kittle is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (59th overall), piling up 134.1 fantasy points (11.2 per game).

In his last three games, Kittle has racked up 21.9 total fantasy points (7.3 per game), hauling in 11 balls (on 15 targets) for 219 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kittle has been targeted 25 times, with 20 receptions for 358 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 47.8 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kittle's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, when he piled up 18.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, George Kittle disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, when he managed only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

