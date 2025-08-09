George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the third-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 158.6 points a year ago (first among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 158.6 66 1 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 140.2 73 1

George Kittle 2024 Game-by-Game

Kittle picked up 18.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 128 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jets 4.0 5 4 40 0 Week 2 @Vikings 13.6 8 7 76 1 Week 4 Patriots 10.5 4 4 45 1 Week 5 Cardinals 12.4 12 8 64 1 Week 6 @Seahawks 17.8 6 5 58 2 Week 7 Chiefs 9.2 7 6 92 0 Week 8 Cowboys 18.8 7 6 128 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Kittle's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11 Ricky Pearsall 46 31 400 3 7

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.