NFL

George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the third-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 158.6 points a year ago (first among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

George Kittle Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kittle's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points158.6661
2025 Projected Fantasy Points140.2731

George Kittle 2024 Game-by-Game

Kittle picked up 18.8 fantasy points -- six catches, 128 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Jets4.054400
Week 2@Vikings13.687761
Week 4Patriots10.544451
Week 5Cardinals12.4128641
Week 6@Seahawks17.865582
Week 7Chiefs9.276920
Week 8Cowboys18.8761281

George Kittle vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Kittle's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
George Kittle94781106819
Jauan Jennings11377975615
Demarcus Robinson6431505711
Ricky Pearsall463140037

Want more data and analysis on George Kittle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

