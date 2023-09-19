Geno Smith Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Quarterback Geno Smith is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (149 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Smith for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Smith vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.46

16.46 Projected Passing Yards: 242.09

242.09 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.97

15.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith has produced 32.2 fantasy points in 2023 (16.1 per game), which ranks him 16th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 23 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Smith has connected on 48-of-67 passes for 440 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 32.2 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 26 rushing yards on four attempts.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Smith produced 23.1 fantasy points, amassing 328 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 20 rushing yards with his legs.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.

Carolina has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown reception by one player this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

