Gabriel Davis Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis faces a matchup versus the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (231.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Davis, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Thinking about playing Davis this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Davis vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.24

7.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.44

49.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Davis Fantasy Performance

Davis is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player at his position (79th overall), putting up 27.7 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Davis reeled in one ball on four targets for 35 yardsone touchdown, good for 9.3 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Miami this year.

Miami's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Miami has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Miami has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Want more data and analysis on Gabriel Davis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.